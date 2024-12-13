Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing final? Full list of celebs left in BBC show

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 13th Dec 2024, 08:02 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST

But only one of the couples will lift the Glitterball Trophy 💃

After weeks of waltzing, tangoing and salsaing just four couples remain left to battle it out for the Glitterball Trophy.

One of the remaining pairs will be crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing for 2024 on Saturday (14 December) evening. Pete Wicks was the unlucky one to miss out on making it to the final after being eliminated in the dance-off last weekend.

The show has been dancing its way into the hearts of British viewers for 13 weeks - with just four couples remaining out of the original 15. The show has been on for so long, you might have forgotten exactly who took part in the early weeks - or maybe you haven’t tuned in and just want to know who is in the final.

I have rounded up which four celebs have made it to the final - and the elimination order of the rest of the stars. Let me know who your pick to win the show is by email: [email protected].

1. Tom Dean - week 2

There was not an elimination in the first week of Strictly Come Dancing 2024. But Tom Dean was sent home in week two.

1. Tom Dean - week 2

There was not an elimination in the first week of Strictly Come Dancing 2024. But Tom Dean was sent home in week two. | BBC Photo: BBC

2. Toyah Willcox - week 3

The second celeb to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 was Toyah Willcox. She was sent home in week three.

2. Toyah Willcox - week 3

The second celeb to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 was Toyah Willcox. She was sent home in week three. | BBC Photo: BBC

3. Nick Knowles - week 4

The DIY SOS host was the third celebrity to be sent home. He was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in week four.

3. Nick Knowles - week 4

The DIY SOS host was the third celebrity to be sent home. He was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in week four. | BBC Photo: BBC

4. Paul Merson - week 5

Merse was the fourth celebrity to be sent home from Strictly Come Dancing 2024. He was eliminated in week five.

4. Paul Merson - week 5

Merse was the fourth celebrity to be sent home from Strictly Come Dancing 2024. He was eliminated in week five. | BBC Photo: BBC

