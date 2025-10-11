Super League Grand Final is hours away - but what time is it on TV? 👀📺

The Super League Grand Final is finally here.

Hull K.R and Wigan Warriors are heading to Old Trafford.

But how can you watch the action at home?

After months of big tackles, jaw-dropping finishes, and titanic clashes, it all comes down to this. The Super League Grand Final is just a few hours away and only one team can walk away with the glory.

Old Trafford will once again play host to the biggest game in the Rugby league calendar today (October 10). It is set to be a rematch of last year’s final.

Hull K.R. are looking to cap off a dream year by completing a clean sweep, having already won the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders Shield. Standing in their way is Wigan Warriors, who beat them in the Grand Final 12 months ago.

But how can you follow the action at home? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the Super League Grand Final?

If you aren’t making the trip to Old Trafford to watch the game in person, you will want to make sure you are following the action from home. Sky Sports is the home of Rugby league action and will be covering the Grand Final today (October 10).

BBC has had live coverage of 15 games throughout the Super League season, including last week’s semi-finals. However, the Grand Final is not set to be broadcast by the BBC.

What time is the Super League Grand Final on TV?

Sky Sports coverage of the match is set to begin at 5pm this evening. It comes an hour before the final is due to kick-off at 6pm, meaning there will be plenty of time for build-up.

What channel is the Super League Grand Final on?

Sky is set to give the Grand Final pride of place on its Saturday evening schedule. The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event/ HD as well as on Sky Sports+.

