This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The podcast series has a new lease of life as it comes to stages in the UK next year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of hallowed HBO series The Sopranos might already have their Christmas 2025 idea sorted.

Michael Imperioli and Steve Schrippa are bringing Talking Sopranos to UK audiences in the New Year.

Here’s where the pair will be visiting and how you can get your hands on pre-sale tickets before general ticket sales this week.

Two of the most recognizable stars from HBO's ground-breaking series, The Sopranos , are bringing their beloved podcast, Talking Sopranos , to UK stages in 2026.

Talking Sopranos, featuring cast members Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) and Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri), is set to tour the UK in February 2026, with Live Nation confirming dates in Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow, and several other cities throughout the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The presenters of the popular podcast series, Talking Sopranos, will be bringing their discussions about the iconic TV series to UK stages in 2026. | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The podcast series, which concluded on December 20, 2021, provided an insider's look at the making of The Sopranos, offering fans a deeper understanding and appreciation of the iconic series directly from two of its key actors.

Its popularity among fans who wanted to revisit the show and hear new perspectives and stories led to the book, Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos , co-authored by Imperioli and Schirripa, being published in November 2021.

This is an event all television enthusiasts won't want to miss. Here's where Talking Sopranos is touring the UK in 2026 and when tickets go on sale for this highly anticipated series of events.

Where is Talking Sopranos taking place as part of their UK tour?

The duo are set to grace the following venues on the following dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I get tickets to attend Talking Sopranos during the UK tour dates?

Pre-sale tickets

O2 Priority members will get their chance at picking up tickets first, with pre-sales taking place from May 14 2025 at 10am BST, with Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales to commence a day later on May 15 2025 from 10am BST.

General ticket sales

The remaining will now go on public sale through Ticketmaster from May 23 2025 at 10am BST.

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.