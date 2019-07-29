The Chef's Brigade: 10 young chefs take on Europe's leading restaurants in new BBC documentary
Crafting a menu that can challenge some of Europe's finest restaurants is no mean feat - especially for a team of amateur chefs.
But that's not to say the challenge can't be done, as new documentary The Chef's Brigade aims to prove tonight (30 Jul) on BBC Two.
Raw cooking talent
Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton is attempting to turn a team of 10 young, talented chefs from pubs, cafes and caterers across the country into a top Kitchen Brigade that can compete with the best in the world.
Atherton has just six weeks to transform their raw talent into a professional standard, that will see them stand out against some of Europe's leading restaurants.
The brigade encompasses the likes of a sous chef, commis chef and head chef, among others, who will embark on a culinary journey across Europe.
The team will be given a crash course in preparing food fit for the finest of restaurants, beginning in Puglia in Southern Italy, where food is prepared on the principle of making the most of what is to hand.
The chefs are put through their paces with their pasta-making skills, and pitted in a culinary contest against a well-regarded local restaurant. And Atherton faces a tough decision when he must choose whether to send a struggling member of the group home and fly in a replacement.
When is it on TV?
The Chef's Brigade will air on BBC Two tonight (30 Jul) at 9pm.