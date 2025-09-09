It is biscuit week on The Great British Bake Off, but for one baker it will be crunch time. The beloved show returned last week for its 16th series - if you can believe it - and introduced the nation to a new batch of amateurs heading into the famous tent.

For one the stay was short and sweet, recap all the action from the first episode here. The bakers will face three more biscuity challenges this week but for one it will mark the end of their time in the competition.

Channel 4 has confirmed what time the show will start tonight (September 9). The show is set to continue weekly on Tuesday nights through to early November.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back once again to cast their experienced eyes over the bakers’ creations. One of the contestants wants to make show history by securing this very specific ‘series first’.

But who is being tipped to leave in week 2 of GBBO series 16? Gambling.com has issued its latest odds.

Hassan - eliminated Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2.

Nataliia - 8/1 The first person to win Star Baker in this year's edition of GBBO, Nataliia has impressed early doors. She has the longest odds to be eliminated next at 8/1, via Gambling.com. Nataliia is also 13/8 to win currently

Tom - 7/1 Tom was another baker who impressed in week one - and if not for his struggles in the technical, he might have won star baker. He is 7/1 to be eliminated next, via Gambling.com