The Great British Bake Off fans have questions about the latest elimination 🍞🚨

The Great British Bake Off waved goodbye to another contestant.

Viewers were quick to make the same claim about ‘consistency’.

But what exactly have fans complained about?

This article discusses the elimination from the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off on September 16. Consider this your spoiler warning.

Viewers quickly took to social media to raise some concerns about the decision and to make a point about ‘consistency’. The elimination was also described by one as ‘controversial’.

GBBO viewers all make the same ‘consistency’ claim

The bakers from Series 16 of GBBO | Channel 4

Spoilers for The Great British Bake Off series 16 episode 3 to follow. This is your last warning.

Last week, Pui Man was able to save herself and secure a spot in the tent after impressing with her showstopper. Despite repeating the same trick and saving the best for last again tonight (September 16) it wasn’t enough to keep her on the show.

Iain struggled with his tiered sweet-bread and had the ‘worst feedback’, in his own words. His flavours and bake were both criticised, however he avoided being eliminated.

Fans were quick to take to social media to take aim at the ‘consistency’ of the judges decisions after Pui Man’s exit.

One viewer wrote: “Judges always banging on about consistency but they're so inconsistent themselves when deciding whether or not the showstopper is the deciding factor.”

Another added: “Oh! Weird. Since when was who stays based on their overall performance? It was definitely Iain’s week to go. Makes the whole concept of a showstopper pointless.”

A fan echoed: “I think that will go down as one of the most controversial decisions in the show’s history, judges need to decide what the rules are and not keep tweaking them.”

In a different vein, a gutted person wrote: “I will be banging my pots & pans for Pui Man this Thursday at 8pm. U will live on forever. Can’t believe it. I wanna run to u. Really can’t believe this.” Now that is a callback!

