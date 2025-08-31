The final of The Hundred will take place at Lord's on August 31 | Julian Finney/Getty Images

The finals of The Hundred will take place today - but how can you watch at home? 🏏

The Hundred will crown its 2025 winners today (August 31).

Once again the women’s and men’s finals will take place back-to-back.

But how can you watch both events on TV?

It feels like just yesterday that the latest edition of The Hundred was starting but it is almost over already.

The finals of both the women’s and men’s competitions are set to take place at the home of English cricket today (August 31). Lord’s will be the venue for the showpiece matches.

But how can you watch the action at home? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch The Hundred 2025 finals on TV?

Once again, Sky Sports and BBC have split coverage of the tournament since it began back in early August. BBC will broadcast 16 matches live throughout the month including the two finals today.

Coverage will be on BBC Two for both the men’s and women’s finals at Lord’s today. It will start at 2.05pm and run through to approximately 9.30pm.

The women’s final is due to begin at 2.15pm, ten minutes after the broadcast starts. Meanwhile, the men’s final is expected to start at approximately 6pm.

Both finals will also be live on Sky Sports with the women’s final on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.45pm. The men’s final will be on both Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.30pm and 6.30pm, respectively.

Viewers can also watch the action live on BBC iPlayer.

Who are the BBC presenters for The Hundred?

World Cup winners Isa Guha and Alex Hartley present the action on TV and will be joined by the voice of BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Rick Edwards.

The Beeb’s stellar summarising line-up includes former England captains Michael Vaughan and Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Mark Wood, Dane van Niekerk, Steven Finn, Carlos Brathwaite, Alana King, Tash Farrant and the first England mixed disability captain Callum Flynn. Commentary comes from the likes of Alison Mitchell, Aatif Nawaz, Henry Moeran, Scott Read, Nikesh Rughani and Melissa Story.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport said: “We’ve been spoilt with a brilliant and tense England-India series and now it’s time for The Hundred to take centre stage. At a time when the tournament is growing fast, BBC Sport is at the heart of the action with live coverage of every match, and more women’s matches on TV and iPlayer than ever before.

“We’ve got legends of the game fronting our TV and radio coverage and our expert team guiding our fantastic digital content, so audiences are in for a real treat.”

