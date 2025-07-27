The Narrow Road to the Deep North features actors such as Jacob Elordi 📺

Hollywood rising star Jacob Elordi leads the cast of the BBC’s latest historical drama.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is based on an Australian book.

But who else is in the cast of the WW2 era show?

A ‘savagely-beautiful’ historical drama will continue this weekend. The Narrow Road to the Deep North is back with another episode in just a matter of hours.

Rising star Jacob Elorid - who you may remember from Saltburn - leads the cast of this Australian set series. However he is not the only familiar face who appears in the show.

But who else is in the cast of the five-part drama? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Narrow Road to the Deep North on today?

Dorrigo Evans (Jacob Elordi) and Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young) in The Narrow Road to the Deep North | BBC/Curio Pictures/Sony Pictures Television

The drama made its debut on BBC One last weekend and is back with the second (of five) episodes this evening. The Narrow Road to the Deep North will start at 9.15pm today (July 27).

The episode is due to last for approximately 45 minutes and will finish at around 10pm. It will be followed by the 10 o’clock news.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “The love affair between Dorrigo and Amy flourishes. Conditions have worsened since they were first imprisoned, and Dorrigo and the men are exposed to hitherto unimagined cruelties.”

Who is in the cast of The Narrow Road to the Deep North?

Perhaps the headline name in the show is rising Hollywood star Jacob Elordi - who gets the rare opportunity to use his natural accent. However he is not the only recognisable face who appears in the show.

The full cast includes actors who had memorable turns in shows like Game of Thrones. It features:

Jacob Elordi - Dorrigo Evans

Odessa Young - Amy Mulvaney

Ciarán Hinds - Older Dorrigo Evans

Olivia DeJonge - Ella

Heather Mitchell - Older Ella

Thomas Weatherall - Frank Gardiner

Show Kasamatsu - Major Nakamura

Taki Abe - Colonel Kota

Charles An - The Goanna

Akira Fujii - Kenji Mogami

Simon Baker- Keith Mulvaney

Masa Yamaguchi - Lieutenant Fukuhara

Sean Murphy - Gallipoli Von Kessler

George Simitzis - Australian Soldier

Jack McGreal - Australian Soldier

Rupert Bevan - The Poet

Essie Davis - Lynette Maison

Dan Wyllie - Rick Maison

Ewen Leslie - Edward Lansbury

Viewers will remember Jacob Elordi from his role in the hit 2023 film Saltburn - playing Felix Catton. He was also in the Netflix film trilogy - The Kissing Both - and also is Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria, alongside Zendaya.

Odessa Young had her breakthrough in the TV series Tricky Business in 2012 - she played Emma Christie in the show. She was also in the HBO show The Staircase in 2022 and is set to star in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic with Jeremy Allen White.

The actor who plays the older version of Domingo is Ciarán Hinds, who viewers may remember as being Mance Rayder in Game of Thrones. He was also Sir John Franklin in the criminally underrated series The Terror and also had a role in Shetland back in series three.

Speaking about the show, Jacob Elordi said: “I had to play Dorrigo, because he has a kind of inner dialogue that Richard writes so well, and every time I read something about the inner workings of his life, I thought, "That's how I feel.

“That's that thing that I can never say, that's that thing that I can never touch on". I remember taking it around to my family saying, "If you want to understand me, read this book" – which was a profound experience to have.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.