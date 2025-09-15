The Pitt triumphed at the 2025 Emmy Awards - but why can’t you watch it in the UK? 🚨🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pitt was one of the big winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

It was released on HBO Max earlier in the year in America.

But can you watch it in the UK yet?

It is one of the most acclaimed shows of the year and The Pitt capped that off with a big night at the 2025 Emmys. Star Noah Wyles was among the winners overnight at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

A second season of the show is due to arrive early next year and a trailer has already been released. Once again it is set to follow the doctors through one gruelling shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But can you watch the award-winning series in the UK? Here’s all you need to know:

What is The Pitt about?

Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor in The Pitt | John Johnson/HBO

The show, which brings together former ER collaborators Noah Wyles and R. Scott Gemmill, is a fresh twist on the medical drama. The synopsis for the first season on Rotten Tomatoes reads: “A realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

Across its 15 episodes, the show charts one single 15 hour shift in the titular hospital. Each episode covers roughly one hour of said shift - similar to how 24 worked back in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a 95 per cent certified fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes - and an equally high 85 per cent audience score on the popcornmeter. So it seems like a real must watch.

Can you watch The Pitt in the UK?

Despite its critical acclaim and popularity with viewers in the US it can’t currently be watched legally in the UK. The show premiered on the streaming service HBO Max in January and ran through into April.

It was one of the biggest winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards overnight (September 14/15). Noah Wyles was one of the actors from the show to walk away with awards, as Katherine LaNasa also scooped a gong.

Despite being a HBO Max show, The Pitt has not been picked up for coverage by Sky Atlantic/ Now TV - which is a tad unusual. We reached out to Sky to see if they would be broadcasting it, but they did not respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One wrinkle is that HBO Max is finally set to launch in the UK in 2026. It is set to bring together Max’s streaming library with Discovery+ and TNT Sports - with further details in due course.

Unlike other European countries, HBO Max had not previously launched on our side of the pond due to Warner Brothers Discovery’s deal with Sky - which is why shows like Game of Thrones and The White Lotus are broadcast on Sky Atlantic. However a deal has been struck and will see the ad-supported version of Max bundled in for Sky customers at no extra cost at launch, paving the way for its release in early 2026.

The Pitt could be being saved as a potential draw to get people to subscribe to HBO Max upon its launch in the UK - but that is speculation on my part.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.