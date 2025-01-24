Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors UK is set to come to an end tonight with a dramatic final.

But fans can scratch that itch with the new season of the American version.

Alan Cumming hosts the show - and it is filmed at the same castle.

The Traitors fans will soon wave goodbye to the cast of the third season. The final is set to take place in just a matter of hours and a new winner - or winners - will be crowned.

It means that many viewers will be left looking for a way to scratch that murder mystery itch and the BBC has just the solution. The new series of the American version started earlier this month - and it will arrive on iPlayer very soon.

After Claudia Winkelman and her band of faithfuls and traitors depart from our screens, you will be able to devour the first five episodes of The Traitors US. But first comes the British final - and viewers are being urged not to get caught out by the change in TV schedule.

How to watch The Traitors US in the UK?

The Traitors US host Alan Cumming | BBC/Studio Lambert/Peacock/Euan Cherry

For audiences across the pond, the third season of the American Traitors has been airing on Peacock weekly since early January. The BBC has brought over foreign versions of the franchise - including the prior seasons of the US one.

You can also watch both series of The Traitors Australia - which is very excellent, season one in particular - as well as The Traitors New Zealand. Fans had been wondering if/ when The Traitors US would join the library on BBC iPlayer.

The first five episodes will arrive on the streaming service today (January 24), after the final airs on British TV. So you can binge watch them over the weekend.

A new episode will then arrive weekly on Fridays. The previous seasons have had between 11 and 12 episodes including a reunion.

American viewers can stream the season on Peacock.

What time will the episodes release on BBC iPlayer?

The first five episodes of The Traitors US season three will arrive on iPlayer after tonight’s final airs on BBC One. It is due to finish at 9.40pm - with Traitors: Uncloaked following after.

If you open up the BBC iPlayer app over the weekend, the episodes will be waiting for you to watch. Or if you simply can’t wait, check it after the Traitors UK episode 12 airs.

Who do you think will win The Traitors? Let me know your predictions by email: [email protected].