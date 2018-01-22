Cast gets set to wow crowds with Snow White pantomime performance

Talented performers are getting set to blow audiences away with their new pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Seaton Carew Academy will take to the stage of the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre to perform their 37th pantomime, which organisers are calling a treat for the whole family.

The show is on until Saturday.

The show will run for six nights from today to Saturday, January 27, from 6.45pm with a matinee also being staged on the Saturday at 2pm.

The cast features 140 children and eight adults, who have been rehearsing since September.

Bosses say they are delighted with how hard all of the youngsters have worked during rehearsals for the show and say it will be a real treat with lots of dancing and slapstick comedy.

Academy principal Denise Tyzack said the pantomime ties in with the 80th anniversary of Disney’s Snow White.

Denise said: “I am pleased with how rehearsals have been going and everyone has worked really hard.

“The costumes are looking amazing and a lot of them have been made by the parents of the children.

“So it is looking really good and we have a lot of special effects such as pyrotechnics.

“There are also a lot of up-to-date numbers and a lot of music people will know, as well as the traditional pantomime elements.”

Taking on the lead roles in this year’s show will be Emma Anderson, 17, who will star as Snow White, while Elle Payne, 17, will take on the role of the Prince.

Last year the academy wowed the crowds with their production of Aladdin.

Denise added: “The show will be a real treat for the whole family as there are quite a lot of dance numbers and a lot of slap-stick panto comedy.”

Tickets for the show are £10 or £9 concession and can be bought from the box office by calling 01429 890000.

They’re also available online here.