10 pictures as families flock to opening of new Horrible Histories Pirate exhibition in Hartlepool

The Horrible Histories Pirates exhibition delving into the world of the high seas villains opened at the National Museum of the Royal Navy at the weekend.
Based on the world’s best-selling children’s history book series by Terry Deary and illustrator Martin Brown, the interactive exhibition gives youngsters the chance to design their own pirate flags, visit a pirates’ tavern, fire cannons and command a pirate ship.
It got off to a busy start on Saturday, April 9, when the site welcomed lots of pint-sized pirates and their parents.
Museum general manager Roslyn Adamson said: “Pirates has always been a popular theme in Hartlepool and the partnership with the hugely popular Horrible Histories series is a fabulous opportunity to offer some fun whilst sharing the kind of history that sparks children’s imagination.”
Horrible Histories Pirates is on at the museum over Easter. For details visit www.nmrn.org.uk/exhibitions-projects/pirates-exhibition-hartlepool.