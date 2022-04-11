10 pictures as families flock to opening of new Horrible Histories Pirate exhibition in Hartlepool

The Horrible Histories Pirates exhibition delving into the world of the high seas villains opened at the National Museum of the Royal Navy at the weekend.

Based on the world’s best-selling children’s history book series by Terry Deary and illustrator Martin Brown, the interactive exhibition gives youngsters the chance to design their own pirate flags, visit a pirates’ tavern, fire cannons and command a pirate ship.

It got off to a busy start on Saturday, April 9, when the site welcomed lots of pint-sized pirates and their parents.

Museum general manager Roslyn Adamson said: “Pirates has always been a popular theme in Hartlepool and the partnership with the hugely popular Horrible Histories series is a fabulous opportunity to offer some fun whilst sharing the kind of history that sparks children’s imagination.”

Horrible Histories Pirates is on at the museum over Easter. For details visit www.nmrn.org.uk/exhibitions-projects/pirates-exhibition-hartlepool.

1. Steering the ship Christopher Dent with sons Alexander and Zachary at the new Horrible Histories Pirates exhibition. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

2. We met a pirate today Pirate Steve Waites with visitors Amber Williamson, Hollie Dougherty, and Hannah Williamson. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

3. Ahoy me hearties! Siblings Coby, Layla, and Ellie Bailey get into the pirate spirit when they visited the exhibition at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool on Saturday. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

4. Family fun Laura and Iain Davies with their children Olivia and Josh. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales