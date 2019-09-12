10 things to do this weekend - from a Scarecrow Festival to Elmer's Great North Parade

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best events and shows taking place.
1. Book of Mormon, Sunderland Empire, until September 14
One of the biggest musicals this year, Book of Mormon is at Sunderland Empire until September 14. This outrageous musical comedy from the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez, co-writer of Avenue Q and Frozen, follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries.
Photo: Book of Mormon
Copyright:
2. Les Misérables, Theatre Royal Newcastle, until October 5
Les Misérables is running at Theatre Royal, Newcastle, until October 5. After nearly a decade since the last sell-out UK tour, Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed Broadway production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical Les Misérables has returned to the road. This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed “Les Mis for the 21stCentury”. With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, the magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs; I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, Master Of The House and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 45 countries and in 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals. There’s limited tickets left for most performances.
Photo: Les Misérables
Copyright:
3. Docksuns EP launch, Independent, Sunderland, September 14
An emerging Sunderland band making waves in the music industry are gearing up to launch their debut EP on home turf. It’s been the best year yet for five-piece Docksuns who are so passionate about their home city they named the band after being ‘sons of the dock’. After completing the band with a fifth member in January they’ve already had a string of sold-out Wearside shows and played the music stage at this year’s Airshow. Now the band, made up of Neil Douthwaite, 30, on lead guitar; James Baxter, 26, on lead vocals; Stephen Keogh, 25, on guitar; Adam Dawkins, 26 on bass and Glenn Laws, 27, are busy in rehearsals for their EP launch which will take place at Independent, Holmeside, on September 14. Tickets are priced at £5 from independentsunderland.com
Photo: Docksuns
Copyright:
4. When The Boat Comes In, Customs House, South Shields, September 12-28
The sequel to the hugely popular first stage adaptation of the hit TV series When the Boat Comes In is set to dock at The Customs House, South Shields. When the Boat Comes In Part 2: The Hungry Years is once again penned by Peter Mitchell, the son of the creator of the long-running Tyneside saga, James Mitchell. Director Katy Weir and the rest of the cast, led by Jamie Brown as Jack Ford, also return for the next instalment of the tale, which follows the trials and tribulations of its characters during the inter-war years in the fictional town of Gallowshield. We catch up with former Army sergeant Jack now married to a pregnant Dolly, with no job, no prospects and no hope of escape. The Twenties are no longer roaring on Tyneside and the region is hit by an economic slump. Ever resourceful and with an eye for the main chance, Jack identifies a way out and a way up, but as he focuses on the future, the present is blocked by hatred, jealousy and tragedy. When the Boat Comes In Part 2: The Hungry Years runs from Thursday, September 12, to Saturday, September 28.
Photo: Customs House
Copyright: