10 things to do this weekend - from a Scarecrow Festival to Elmer's Great North Parade

4 . When The Boat Comes In, Customs House, South Shields, September 12-28

The sequel to the hugely popular first stage adaptation of the hit TV series When the Boat Comes In is set to dock at The Customs House, South Shields. When the Boat Comes In Part 2: The Hungry Years is once again penned by Peter Mitchell, the son of the creator of the long-running Tyneside saga, James Mitchell. Director Katy Weir and the rest of the cast, led by Jamie Brown as Jack Ford, also return for the next instalment of the tale, which follows the trials and tribulations of its characters during the inter-war years in the fictional town of Gallowshield. We catch up with former Army sergeant Jack now married to a pregnant Dolly, with no job, no prospects and no hope of escape. The Twenties are no longer roaring on Tyneside and the region is hit by an economic slump. Ever resourceful and with an eye for the main chance, Jack identifies a way out and a way up, but as he focuses on the future, the present is blocked by hatred, jealousy and tragedy. When the Boat Comes In Part 2: The Hungry Years runs from Thursday, September 12, to Saturday, September 28.

Photo: Customs House

