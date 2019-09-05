10 things to do this weekend in the North East - here's our pick

We’ve rounded up 10 of the top things to do.
1. Book of Mormon, Sunderland Empire, until September 14
One of the biggest musicals this year, Book of Mormon is at Sunderland Empire until September 14. This outrageous musical comedy from the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez, co-writer of Avenue Q and Frozen, follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries.
Photo: Book of Mormon
2. Les Miserables, Theatre Royal Newcastle, until
Les Misérables is running at Theatre Royal, Newcastle, until October 5. After nearly a decade since the last sell-out UK tour, Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed Broadway production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical Les Misérables has returned to the road. This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed “Les Mis for the 21stCentury”. With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, the magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs; I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, Master Of The House and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 45 countries and in 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals. There’s limited tickets left for most performances.
Photo: Les Miserables tour
3. Interface Art Summer Exhibition, Arts Centre Washington, until September 14
Interface Art Summer Exhibition is at Arts Centre Washington until September 14.Local gardens and architecture provided the inspiration to produce this visually stunning exhibition of interest and colour. Artists from Interface Arts turned sketches and photographs of local venues into paintings, etchings, mixed media, ceramics, glass and jewellery. All work is for sale.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Jason Cook Comedy Club, Customs House, South Shields, September 7
Jason Cook's Comedy Club is at Customs House, South Shields, on September 7. Join Jason Cook as the host of his comedy club, which brings huge TV names, daft guests and incredible surprises to The Customs House. The biggest names in comedy at the biggest comedy club in the north. Tickets are £11.
Photo: Comedy club
