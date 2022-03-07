International Women's Day 2022: 11 inspirational women from Hartlepool and East Durham

1. Alice Bendle, Hospice Founder

The founder of Alice House Hospice, Alice Bendle was an inspirational women with vision and determination. In 1969 she was told she may die by doctors during a routine operation, which made her think about the support available for people with life-limiting illnesses. Over the next ten years Hospice founder, Alice Bendle, argued her case to town leaders, business owners and residents, harnessed support and raised funds for the hospice where she later passed away in 1993. Pictured here is the The Duchess of Norfolk (left) in 1990 being greeted at the then Hartlepool & District Hospice by Alice, which was later renamed in her honour.

Photo: JPI Media