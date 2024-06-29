13 pictures of Hartlepool Armed Forces Day 2024
There was lots to see and do for visitors as Hartlepool marked national Armed Forces Day this weekend.
The Heugh Battery Museum welcomed veterans associations, cadets and members of the public as it opened its doors on Saturday to celebrate our armed forces.
Did you go along? Scroll through our pictures by the Mail’s Frank Reid.
