13 places to visit across the North East for a New Year Walk with the family

Looking to blow away the cobwebs and get your step count going to start 2022?

We’ve got you covered with our list of North East walking locations, as suggested by our readers.

The region is extremely fortunate to be packed with beautiful walking spots – from the beach to the park.

Readers have been sharing some of their favourite places to go for a winter walk. Is yours included?

Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our social media pages.

So grab your big coat, hat and scarf and don't forget your gloves!

Amble Harbour and Link Beach, Northumberland

Take a stroll along the harbour and pick up a snack or drink for your walk, before heading for the beach to admire views of Coquet Island.

Beadnell Bay, Northumberland

The North East’s beaches are as much of a paradise in winter as they are in summer! Take in this beautiful spot on the Northumberland coast.

Cleadon Hills, South Tyneside

Enjoy spectacular panoramic views from the top on your route as you pass the windmill and water tower. While it won’t necessarily be picnic weather, it’s a great spot to revisit in the warmer months.

Cox Green river walk, Sunderland

Looking for some peace and quiet just a stone’s throw away from the hustle and bustle of the city? Take in the beauty of the riverside here.

Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland

Managed by English Heritage, the castle stands majestically on Northumberland’s coastline. Reach it by taking the 1.3 mile route from Craster village.

The Headland, Hartlepool

A place to embrace the town’s rich history while you walk – with sites including St Hilda’s Church, the Heugh Gun Battery and the museum.

Herrington Country Park and Penshaw Monument, Sunderland

Take in the greenery of the park and give yourself a warm-up before braving the climb up to the nearby National Trust monument.

Plessey Woods, Northumberland

Bursting with colour in the summer and autumn and sparkling with frost in the winter, a delightful day out awaits you in the park.

Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve, Houghton

Owned and managed by the Durham Wildlife Trust, the nature reserve features wetlands, lakes, grasslands and woodlands to explore.

Roker and Seaburn seafront, Sunderland

There’s nothing more fabulous than a brisk walk by the sea – and this stretch of the region’s coastline has some beautiful views to enjoy. Don’t forget to treat yourself to some chips!

Seaton Carew Promenade, Hartlepool

Looking to take in the beauty of the beach without walking on the sand? This is the route for you. Stroll along the promenade and remember, it’s never too cold for an ice cream!

Souter Lighthouse and The Leas, South Tyneside

Managed by the National Trust, the red-and-white lighthouse is a beacon on the North East coast.

Summerhill Country Park, Hartlepool

Lots to enjoy across this 100-acre park – from a visit to the pond, sculpture-spotting and a play area for the kids.

