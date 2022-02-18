The North East is blessed with a wealth of indoor and outdoor attractions suitable for all ages – whether you want to get out and about into nature or plan an activity for a rainy day.

It’s hard to believe how quickly January and February have flown over and it’s already time to pack out the half-term diary with things to do.

Hoping to tick somewhere new off your list or visit an old favourite in the week ahead? We asked the readers to help us round up some of the great family-friendly attractions the region has to offer.

Here are some of your most popular suggestions from our social media pages.

Note: Please check with the attractions directly for any changes or restrictions due to the adverse weather conditions.

1. Barter Books, Alnwick There's nothing better than settling down with a good book - whatever your age. Why not take a trip to Barter Books and pick up something new as a treat? Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales

2. Cragside, near Rothbury While some of the estate remains closed for storm clear-up work, there are still parts of the National Trust site to visit and enjoy. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3. Heugh Battery Museum, Hartlepool The Hartlepool attraction preserves the only First World War battlefield in the UK. An important and educational visit. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Jarrow Hall The attraction is due to reopen for half term on Saturday, February 19. Visit Jarrow Hall House (pictured), Bede Museum and the Anglo Saxon Farm and Village. Lots to choose from and enjoy! Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales