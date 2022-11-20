News you can trust since 1877
Christmas has landed in Hartlepool.

23 pictures as Santa arrives in Hartlepool for Christmas, setting up in his grotto at Middleton Grange shopping centre

By Ross Robertson
21 minutes ago
Updated 20th Nov 2022, 2:46pm

Crowds gathered to welcome Santa to his grotto in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Sunday, November 20.

Photographer Frank Reid captured the magic.

1. A dancer from VA Performing Arts entertaining the crowd as they wait for Santa to arrive at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Singers from Miss Toni's Academy entertaining the crowd as they wait for Santa to arrive at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Singers from Miss Toni's Academy entertaining the crowd as they wait for Santa to arrive at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Crowds gathering as they await the arrival of Santa at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

