Christmas has landed in Hartlepool.
Crowds gathered to welcome Santa to his grotto in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Sunday, November 20.
Photographer Frank Reid captured the magic.
1. A dancer from VA Performing Arts entertaining the crowd as they wait for Santa to arrive at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
A dancer from VA Performing Arts entertaining the crowd as they wait for Santa to arrive at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Singers from Miss Toni's Academy entertaining the crowd as they wait for Santa to arrive at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
Singers from Miss Toni's Academy entertaining the crowd as they wait for Santa to arrive at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Singers from Miss Toni's Academy entertaining the crowd as they wait for Santa to arrive at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
Singers from Miss Toni's Academy entertaining the crowd as they wait for Santa to arrive at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Crowds gathering as they await the arrival of Santa at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
Crowds gathering as they await the arrival of Santa at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid