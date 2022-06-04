24 pictures of street parties in Hartlepool as Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue

Our photographer captured the magic at just some of the street parties taking place in Hartlepool on Friday and Saturday.
1. A celebratory Union Flag flies in Mildenhall Close during the Queens Jubilee celebrations.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Residents of Mildenhall close gather for a historic photograph during their Queen's Jubilee celebrations.
3. Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Mildenhall Close.
(Left to right) Terrei Bell, Rachael and Sue Sapsford photographed with their drinks.
4. 'Hands up!'
Noah Hutchinson with his bow and arrow during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Mildenhall Close.
