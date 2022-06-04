All the fun.

24 pictures of street parties in Hartlepool as Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue

Look at all these happy faces.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 10:08 pm

Our photographer captured the magic at just some of the street parties taking place in Hartlepool on Friday and Saturday.

Did we miss you out? Email your pictures and wishes to [email protected]

1. A celebratory Union Flag flies in Mildenhall Close during the Queens Jubilee celebrations.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Residents of Mildenhall close gather for a historic photograph during their Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Mildenhall Close.

(Left to right) Terrei Bell, Rachael and Sue Sapsford photographed with their drinks.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. 'Hands up!'

Noah Hutchinson with his bow and arrow during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Mildenhall Close.

Photo: Frank Reid

