There's a range of activities in Hartlepool to keep children busy this half-term.

9 things to keep the kids entertained in Hartlepool this February half-term

Stuck for ideas to keep the little ones busy and entertained this half-term? Don’t fret.

By Pamela Bilalova
2 minutes ago

We have rounded up nine activities to try with the kids in Hartlepool over the half-term holidays.

See which they are in the gallery below.

1. Walk and scavenger hunt

The free event on Wednesday (February 22) will start at 10.30am at the wooden playground at Burn Valley Gardens. The walk will end at Summerhill Country Park and participants can also join a scavenger hunt. Email [email protected] for details.

2. Outdoor activities

A playgroup for toddlers and children aged 1-5 is taking place on Wednesday (February 22) at St Joseph's Court Residential Home in Victoria Road. A range of outdoor activities is available, including water play, sports equipment, messy play and gardening. To book, visit https://bookwhen.com/playoutnortheast#focus=ev-syv2-20230308093000

3. Basketball camp

Hartlepool Huskies Basketball Club is holding a basketball camp at English Martyrs school between 9am and 3pm on Monday (February 20) and Wednesday (February 22). Visit www.huskies-basketball.com/merch to sign up.

4. Holiday Fun Club

Hartlepool Stage Society, in Glamorgan Grove, is holding a day of fun activities on Tuesday (February 21), including singing, dancing, acting, games and crafts. Visit ticketsource.co.uk/hartlepool-stage-society to book.

