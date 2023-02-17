9 things to keep the kids entertained in Hartlepool this February half-term

Stuck for ideas to keep the little ones busy and entertained this half-term? Don’t fret.
We have rounded up nine activities to try with the kids in Hartlepool over the half-term holidays.
See which they are in the gallery below.
1. Walk and scavenger hunt
The free event on Wednesday (February 22) will start at 10.30am at the wooden playground at Burn Valley Gardens. The walk will end at Summerhill Country Park and participants can also join a scavenger hunt. Email [email protected] for details.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Outdoor activities
A playgroup for toddlers and children aged 1-5 is taking place on Wednesday (February 22) at St Joseph's Court Residential Home in Victoria Road. A range of outdoor activities is available, including water play, sports equipment, messy play and gardening. To book, visit https://bookwhen.com/playoutnortheast#focus=ev-syv2-20230308093000
Photo: Google Maps
3. Basketball camp
Hartlepool Huskies Basketball Club is holding a basketball camp at English Martyrs school between 9am and 3pm on Monday (February 20) and Wednesday (February 22). Visit www.huskies-basketball.com/merch to sign up.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Holiday Fun Club
Hartlepool Stage Society, in Glamorgan Grove, is holding a day of fun activities on Tuesday (February 21), including singing, dancing, acting, games and crafts. Visit ticketsource.co.uk/hartlepool-stage-society to book.
Photo: Google Maps