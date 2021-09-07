A new group for Hartlepool people - and how it is helping to make a difference

It was formed to be the voice for people with disabilities and sensory loss. It will also represent their carers across Hartlepool.

CLIP will raise awareness of the challenges that people face in areas including education and employment, social opportunities, health and transport.

Tracie Bestford.

And it has become a reality thanks to a number of town groups joining forces such as Hartlepool Carers, Hartlepool Incontrol-able (a disabled people’s organisation), the Cleveland Fire Brigade Befriending Service, and the Dementia Service.

Parent Carer link worker Tracie Bestford said CLIP wants people to have their say on proposals for Changing Places toilets which could affect Hartlepool.

She added: “The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government has confirmed £30m of funding to increase the number of Changing Places toilets in England.

“Funding will improve access for people who cannot use standard accessible toilets and their carers.

“Hartlepool Borough Council are seeking the views of the public to support a bid for funding and add to their existing ‘Changing Place’ facilities.

"CLIP has put together a short survey for Hartlepool residents to complete so we can get feedback on where the new changing places facility would be best placed and what can be added to the facilities.”

Tracie added: “Our survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ChangingPlacesFacilities.”

People can find out more about CLIP by visiting www.clip.uk.com/.