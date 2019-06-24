Alexandra Burke gearing up to bring The Bodyguard to Theatre Royal Newcastle
Alexandra Burke is getting ready to hit the high note in a role made famous by Whitney Houston.
The X Factor winner is set to make a return to Newcastle Theatre Royal as Rachel Marron in the award-winning blockbuster musical The Bodyguard playing from July 23 to August 3.
Alexandra previously wowed Theatre Royal audiences when she previously performed the role to packed audiences during the musical’s run in 2015 and received praise for her performance as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act in 2017.
Most recently, Alexandra has appeared as Svetlana in Chess at the London Coliseum and can currently be seen as Roxie in Chicago at the West End’s Phoenix Theatre. Last year she reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing and her debut single Hallelujah reached
number one and sold over one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist.
Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard, the musical tells the story of former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect
superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.
Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a host of classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.
Directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, The Bodyguard had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End in 2012 and was nominated for four Olivier Awards.
*The Bodyguard plays at Newcastle Theatre Royal from Tue 23 Jul – Sat 3 Aug 2019. Tickets are priced from £22.50 and can be purchased at www.theatreroyal.co.uk or from the Theatre Royal Box Office on 08448 11 21 21 (calls cost 7ppm plus your
phone company’s access charge).
Note: Alexandra Burke is scheduled to perform the role of Rachel Marron at all evening performances only.