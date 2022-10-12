From left, Stephen Williams, Jonathan Smith, Lee Dougherty and Robert Haselton at the Hartlepool Beer Festival 2021 at the Borough Hall.

The festival, which raises money for local good causes, takes place at the Borough Hall on the Headland on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15.

Visitors can sample a host of specially selected beers and ciders from around the country, in addition to bottled lagers, wines and soft drinks.

Top bands will take to the stage on both nights adding to the party atmosphere.

On Friday, ska/indie cover band Monkey Punch will perform followed by headliners Electric Sheep, a versatile rock band playing classic and contemporary covers.

And on Saturday night it will be the turn of Hartlepool’s own Average Joes with a playlist of songs that every generation can relate to.

Manchester Anthems, a live tribute to the ‘Madchester’ era will round off the festival

Organisers said: “Remember every drink supped, is money towards charity, so drink to enjoy, but please drink responsibly!”

Doors open at 6pm on both Friday and Saturday with the fun going on until 11.30pm.

The festival is also open on Saturday afternoon from midday to 4pm for drinks only. Tickets for this and each evening are sold separately.

This year’s event is being supported by local businesses Joel D Kerr funeral services, JDR Cables and JT Atkinson builders merchant.

See Hartlepool Round Table on Facebook for the full list of beers and ciders that will be available.

Tickets are available on the door or can also be purchased online at www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk.