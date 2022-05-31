Beacon lighting, street parties and bell ringing as Hartlepool gets ready to celebrate Queen's Jubilee

Four days of celebrations for the country’s longest reigning monarch start on Thursday, June 2, with dozens of street parties and other events taking place across the town.

Residents are invited to help mark the historic milestone by attending one of two beacon lighting ceremonies on Thursday night.

Beacons at Seaton Carew near The Green, and on Town Moor on the Headland will be set ablaze at 9.15pm.

The beacon at Seaton Carew will be lit at 9.15pm on Thursday, June 2, to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The Queen has been a wonderful servant of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth and it is great that we are able to celebrate her reign in this way.

“I really hope people across Hartlepool will welcome the opportunity to join together on Thursday night to celebrate the amazing commitment and dedication of Her Majesty The Queen – our longest reigning monarch and the first to mark a Platinum Jubilee.”

The council is also inviting people to watch the BBC’s televised Platinum Party on Saturday evening at the newly-refurbished Elephant Rock amphitheatre area on the Headland.

Starting from 7pm, the concert features musicians including Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, George Ezra and Duran Duran.

The Queen is Britain's longest reigning monarch. Photo Getty Images.

On Sunday, June 5, circus performers from across Europe will take over the Headland between noon and 5pm. Look out for them in the Town Square and at the Elephant Rock.

A full programme of council events can be found at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/queens-platinum-jubilee

Meanwhile, Hartlepool’s bell ringers will ring the bells at all four church towers in Hartlepool over the weekend.

They can be heard at St Oswald’s Church, Brougham Terrace, on Thursday, June 2, at 7.30pm; Stranton Church on Friday, June 3, at 11.30am and Sunday, June 5, at 10am; Hartlepool Art Gallery & Tourist Information Centre on Saturday, June 4, at 11.30am; and St Aidan’s Church, Stockton Road, on Saturday, June 4, at 12.30pm.