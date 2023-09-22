Billingham to host free Festival of Thrift with live performances and money-saving tips for North East families
and live on Freeview channel 276
The nationally renowned two-day Festival of Thrift takes place at John Whitehead Park in Billingham on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24.
A series of free workshops will show visitors how to save money by sustainable living and include a host of tips and hacks to help save money during the cost of living crisis.
The emphasis is also on family fun and there will be dozens of live performances involving music, dance, acrobatics and comedy, plus a hugely diverse selection of food stalls.
Festival director Tanya Steinhauser said: “We’re inviting everyone to come along and join us – swap your clothes, eat in the open air, fix your bike or toaster, grab some ethical shopping and, best of all, it’s free.”
The festival has moved from its previous home at Kirkleatham.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Festival of Thrift is a real highlight in our events calendar and will see visitors flocking to Billingham during the weekend.
"This packed line-up has something for everyone, so I’d encourage families from across the region to check it out.”
Coun Steve Nelson, Stockton Borough Council’s cabinet member for health, leisure and culture, added: “We're looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Billingham for a nationally renowned festival which spreads an important environmental message, celebrating sustainable living.”
The festival takes place from 10am to 5pm both days and the full programme for the weekend is available at www.festivalofthrift.co.uk.