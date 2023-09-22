Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The nationally renowned two-day Festival of Thrift takes place at John Whitehead Park in Billingham on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24.

A series of free workshops will show visitors how to save money by sustainable living and include a host of tips and hacks to help save money during the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emphasis is also on family fun and there will be dozens of live performances involving music, dance, acrobatics and comedy, plus a hugely diverse selection of food stalls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Festival of Thrift takes place in Billingham this year. Photo: James Mulkeen

Most Popular

Festival director Tanya Steinhauser said: “We’re inviting everyone to come along and join us – swap your clothes, eat in the open air, fix your bike or toaster, grab some ethical shopping and, best of all, it’s free.”

The festival has moved from its previous home at Kirkleatham.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Festival of Thrift is a real highlight in our events calendar and will see visitors flocking to Billingham during the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This packed line-up has something for everyone, so I’d encourage families from across the region to check it out.”

Out of the Deep Blue Autin Dance Theatre will appear at the festival. Photo: Peter Lopeman

Coun Steve Nelson, Stockton Borough Council’s cabinet member for health, leisure and culture, added: “We're looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Billingham for a nationally renowned festival which spreads an important environmental message, celebrating sustainable living.”