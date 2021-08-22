Did you pop along to Hartlepool Horticultural Show on Saturday?

Blooming lovely pictures from Hartlepool Horticultural Show as event returns for 2021

Families had a blooming marvellous time at this year’s Hartlepool Horticultural Show.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 9:57 am

The two-day event kicked off on Saturday, August 21 at Rift House Recreation Ground – and our photographer was there to capture the colour of the first day on camera.

There was something for everyone to enjoy; from flowers, fruits and vegetables to children’s classes and crafts.

Check out some of the entries and marvel at their beauty in our picture special.

1. Bright and beautiful

Bringing some sunshine to a rainy Saturday in Hartlepool.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Full flower

Andrea and Vivienne Hogan admire some of the blooms at the show.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Picture time

Mike Coull photographing some of the entries in the National Gladiolus Society Exhibition.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Sunshine colours

Show Secretary Phil Orley admiring some of the beautiful entries.

Photo: Kevin Brady

