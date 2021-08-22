Blooming lovely pictures from Hartlepool Horticultural Show as event returns for 2021

The two-day event kicked off on Saturday, August 21 at Rift House Recreation Ground – and our photographer was there to capture the colour of the first day on camera.

There was something for everyone to enjoy; from flowers, fruits and vegetables to children’s classes and crafts.

Check out some of the entries and marvel at their beauty in our picture special.

1. Bright and beautiful Bringing some sunshine to a rainy Saturday in Hartlepool. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Full flower Andrea and Vivienne Hogan admire some of the blooms at the show. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Picture time Mike Coull photographing some of the entries in the National Gladiolus Society Exhibition. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Sunshine colours Show Secretary Phil Orley admiring some of the beautiful entries. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales