Camping at the Miners Gala - how to book up for a Durham campsite specially for the Big Meeting

Organisers of this year’s Durham Big Meeting have confirmed that camping will be offered over two nights and the site will be just a short walk from the festivities.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been confirmed that the Gala will return on Saturday, July 9.

More than 200,000 people attended the 2019 Gala, and an even bigger crowd is expected for the 2022 event which has been dedicated to all the key workers who kept society functioning during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Durham Miners Gala which is back for 2022.

The campsite is in a quiet countryside setting at East Durham College’s Houghall Campus in Durham city.

It includes free showers and toilet facilities, and on-site catering providing cooked breakfasts. New for 2022 is a communal marquee with a bar and live entertainment for guests only. Stewarding will be on site throughout the night to ensure a safe and secure stay.

Accommodation can be booked now for Friday, July 8 and/or Saturday, July 9. Camper vans and caravans, as well as tents, are welcome, as are dogs on leads.

All proceeds will go to the Friends of Durham Miners Gala (FODMG), the not-for-profit organisation created to fund the event.

Crowds enjoy brass band music at Magdalene Steps in 2019.

The chairperson of the Friends, Dave Anderson, said: “We had excellent feedback from those who camped in previous years and are delighted that we are again able to offer visitors this affordable and high-quality option to stay and make the most of the wonderful Gala weekend. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Durham in July.”

People can book now for an early bird price of just £15 per person per night for adults, £7.50 for under 16s, and free for under 5s. Prices will rise ahead of the Gala to a full price of £20 per person per night for adults, £10 for under 16s, while remaining free for under 5s.

Free cancellation with a full refund is available until Saturday, July 2 – a week before the Big Meeting.

There is also a further 20 percent discount for ‘Marras’, those who support the Gala via subscription to FODMG.

Crowds pass under the balcony of the County Hotel in 2019.

To book camping, go to: https://www.friendsofdurhamminersgala.org/camping

For enquiries, email [email protected] or call 0191 3868413.

Crowds listen to the speeches on the racecourse in 2019.