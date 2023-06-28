Care Home Open Week: Hartlepool care home invites local community to a festival to remember
Elwick Grange, in Elwick Road, is set to hit the right note as it invites the community to the fun-filled event on Thursday, June 29.
The special event will see live entertainment from a variety of local community groups who will be performing a range of classic tunes.
Visitors will also be able to try their hand at some family-friendly fairground games, including hook-a-duck and a coconut shy.
There will also be a traditional festival treats available, including hot dogs specially prepared by the home’s talented head chef.
The festival is part of Care Home Open Week, a national initiative that encourages care homes to open their doors and showcase what life in a care home is really like.
Elwick Grange home manager Wendy Winspear said: “We have our dancing shoes – and wellies - at the ready as we gear up to celebrate Care Home Open Week and get set to welcome summer in style.
“Here at Elwick Grange, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to support residents to lead fulfilling lives and what better way to do that than to host our very own festival, as we pull out all the musical stops.
“We’re excited to open our doors to the community and welcome the people of Hartlepool for what promises to be a truly memorable event – come along and join us for a musically good time.”
The event is on from noon until 8pm on June 29.
Contact Wendy Winspear on (01429) 818143 or [email protected] to book your place.