Chance to dance the night away to music from the 1960s at this Hartlepool studio
Aspiring dancers in Hartlepool are invited to come along to a dance studio in the town to get a taste of what is on offer.
Carol Hammond Dance Studio, on Dalton Street, is holding an adult open evening on Friday, September 6, at 7pm.
The free event has been organised by studio owner Carol Hammond following the success of the event last year, with the aim of giving people the chance to experience all of the classes held at the studio.
It will feature half hour workshops of all classes, with visitors treated to a glass of champagne on arrival.
Anyone who signs up to a class at the event then gets their chosen class free throughout September. Discounts are also available on classes.
The studio is also looking forward to hosting its popular Queen's Rink Revival night featuring music from The Valentines.
It will take place on Friday, September 27, from 7.30pm and will give people the chance to dance the night away to music from the 1960s.
Carol said: "The Valentines are a fantastic band who have a large following.
"They playing all the favourite tunes of the best era - the 1960s.
"There will be dancing all evening and the event aims to raise funds for Alice House Hospice."
Tickets are £5, with all funds going to Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.
Tickets can be bought from the studio or by contacting Carol.
Anyone wanting more information on both events can call Carol on: 07840554755.