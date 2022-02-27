Hartlepool community venue given new facilities following big refurbishment

The Community Hub South, in Wynyard Road, has undergone a substantial refurbishment during the pandemic and the addition of new facilities.

Along with being redecorated and given new carpets, a new community space has been created to host a variety of activities and social groups.

There is also a new children’s area and a community café offering snacks and affordable meals.

Assistant hub coordinator Sharon Iddon admires the artwork in the new children’s area.

Another new addition is a Wellbeing Suite where qualified staff can help residents with long-term health conditions increase their activity levels helping them to stay connected and enjoy life.

The refurbishment was carried out by Hartlepool Borough Council, which says the centre now has a much more welcoming feel.

People are invited to see for themselves during three days of drop-in events with free activities for all ages.

The new-look community and library area at Community Hub South.

They take place between 10am and 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 1, to Thursday, March 3.

Cllr Tim Fleming, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “Our aim is for Hartlepool’s Hubs to be at the heart of the community, helping and supporting people and making a significant contribution to their lives and wellbeing.

“Our new-look, revitalised Community Hub South now has so much more to offer and looks forward to welcoming you.

“Come along to our special events and find out what’s on offer.”

Events on Tuesday, March 1, include stories and rhymes for children under five at 10am-11am.

A drop-in local history session looking at West Hartlepool in the 1950s is on from noon to 3pm.

Wednesday’s activities include free mini manicures and community bingo in the morning, and an activity and social group on the afternoon.

Thursday’s packed programme includes the Community Kitchen from noon-2pm serving a two-course hot lunch with a drink for £1.

Join local author Frances Wilson from 1.30pm-3.30pm to talk about the history of Owton Manor.

And at 4pm-5pm, children aged ten and over are invited to design a bag based on their favourite book or character for World Book Day.

Booking is essential on 07768 841306.

For the full rundown of events visit www.hartlepoolnow.co.uk, Hartlepool Community Hubs on Facebook or call (01429) 272631.

