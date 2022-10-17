The Borough Hall was the place to be this weekend for the chance to taste dozens of specially selected beers and ciders and have a dance to some of the best local bands.

The festival was once again well supported by the community and a whole host of sponsors, helping to raise much-needed funds for local good causes.

The Mail dropped in on Saturday afternoon’s drinks only session.

Were you among the punters there? Scroll on to see a selection of photos.

1. Manning the pumps Hartlepool Round Table members behind the bar. Individual kegs were sponsored by local businesses. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Cheers everyone! Dominic Upton, Janice Marsh, James Hall and Julie Andrews enjoying the beer festival on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Soaking up the atmosphere Left to right: Richard McKie, Martin McKie and Craig Millard of Hartlepool. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Beer and burgers went down well Left to right: Jemma Lewis, Gareth Wood of Bedlington, Sarah and Richard McDonald of Hartlepool check out the list of drinks available while ticking into some snacks. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales