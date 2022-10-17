News you can trust since 1877
Left to right: Keith Kitching, Josh Holmes, Keith Stenson and Steve Gaffney of Hartlepool at the Hartlepool Beer Festival at the Borough Hall, on Saturday.

Cheers! 12 great pictures of punters at Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival 2022

Hartlepool Round Table toasted another successful beer festival.

By Mark Payne
31 minutes ago

The Borough Hall was the place to be this weekend for the chance to taste dozens of specially selected beers and ciders and have a dance to some of the best local bands.

The festival was once again well supported by the community and a whole host of sponsors, helping to raise much-needed funds for local good causes.

The Mail dropped in on Saturday afternoon’s drinks only session.

Were you among the punters there? Scroll on to see a selection of photos.

If you would like to buy any of our pictures, choose the photo sales link at the bottom of our www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk home page.

1. Manning the pumps

Hartlepool Round Table members behind the bar. Individual kegs were sponsored by local businesses.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Cheers everyone!

Dominic Upton, Janice Marsh, James Hall and Julie Andrews enjoying the beer festival on Saturday afternoon.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Soaking up the atmosphere

Left to right: Richard McKie, Martin McKie and Craig Millard of Hartlepool.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Beer and burgers went down well

Left to right: Jemma Lewis, Gareth Wood of Bedlington, Sarah and Richard McDonald of Hartlepool check out the list of drinks available while ticking into some snacks.

Photo: Kevin Brady

