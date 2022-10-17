Cheers! 12 great pictures of punters at Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival 2022
Hartlepool Round Table toasted another successful beer festival.
The Borough Hall was the place to be this weekend for the chance to taste dozens of specially selected beers and ciders and have a dance to some of the best local bands.
The festival was once again well supported by the community and a whole host of sponsors, helping to raise much-needed funds for local good causes.
The Mail dropped in on Saturday afternoon’s drinks only session.
Were you among the punters there? Scroll on to see a selection of photos.
