Children and families flock to Hartlepool beach to hunt for buried treasure

Children including Jack Lewis, aged eight, (right) have fun in Hartlepool Carnival Treasure Dig on the Fish Sands.

Families flocked to the Fish Sands on Monday afternoon to hunt for hidden pieces of ‘treasure’ buried beneath the sand which they exchanged for various cash prizes.

The event was sponsored by Keith Gray Roofing and Hartlepool Carnival Committee were delighted with the turnout.

Youngsters were back on the Fish Sands on Tuesday for the popular Sand Design event sponsored by Julie Bone Catering which also attracted lots of children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children's treasure dig as part of the Hartlepool Carnival at Fish Sands.

Community events for the carnival continue throughout the week. Wednesday, August 4, sees the Talent Contest hosted by Headland Club.

It starts at 1pm and there will be prizes for first, second and third in the five-10 years category and 11-15.

It is back to the Headland Club, in Throston Street, on Thursday at 1pm for this year’s Carnival Prince and Princess Competition.

Youngsters aged 11-16 are invited to take part.

Children's treasure dig as part of the Hartlepool Carnival at Fish Sands.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.