Children and families flock to Hartlepool beach to hunt for buried treasure
There’s gold in them sands! Scores of children made an event for Hartlepool Carnival week a big success by joining in a treasure dig.
Families flocked to the Fish Sands on Monday afternoon to hunt for hidden pieces of ‘treasure’ buried beneath the sand which they exchanged for various cash prizes.
The event was sponsored by Keith Gray Roofing and Hartlepool Carnival Committee were delighted with the turnout.
Youngsters were back on the Fish Sands on Tuesday for the popular Sand Design event sponsored by Julie Bone Catering which also attracted lots of children.
Community events for the carnival continue throughout the week. Wednesday, August 4, sees the Talent Contest hosted by Headland Club.
It starts at 1pm and there will be prizes for first, second and third in the five-10 years category and 11-15.
It is back to the Headland Club, in Throston Street, on Thursday at 1pm for this year’s Carnival Prince and Princess Competition.
Youngsters aged 11-16 are invited to take part.