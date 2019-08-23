Community invited to support family fun day at Blackhall Cricket Club - here's what's on
Families are being invited along to celebrate the bank holiday weekend with a fun day for all in Blackhall.
The event is taking place on Sunday, August 25, at Blackhall Cricket Club.
Starting at 2pm and running until late, it promises entertainment for guests of all ages.
Highlights include dancing and darts competitions, cricket, sports activities, tombola, disco and face painting.
A raffle will also take place on the day, with plenty of prizes up for grabs including a photoshoot for two, deluxe makeover and champagne.
A post on the club’s Facebook page said: “Bring your friends and family along to what is set to be a fantastic day with lots of laughs!
“Best of all it’s right on your doorstep so no driving which means you can enjoy a drink from the bar!
“We can't wait to see you all here on Sunday!”