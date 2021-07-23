Covid tribute planned as part of Hartlepool summer of family activities

Council chiefs say they are offering “the ultimate fun-filled family summer” with Summer at Seaton

Beginning on Saturday, July 24, and continuing each Saturday to the end of August, the seaside resort will be the focus for a range of entertainment, street performance, active fun and much more.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “After so many months of lockdown and restrictions, we can’t wait to welcome people to Seaton Carew for the ultimate fun-filled family summer.

The In Memoriam art work which is coming to Seaton Carew later this summer.

"There’s going to be something for everyone, so come on down and join us!”

The first programme of events this Saturday starts with a Dino Day family activity on Seaton beach at 10am–11.30am followed by Meet the Characters – Lifeguards and The Birds on the promenade at 11am–3pm.

Look out for musicians and singers at various locations between noon and 2pm.

A pedal-powered Velodrome and Scalextric will be in the outdoor play park on Seaton promenade from 11am-4pm.

A display of big bubbles will also take place on the prom between 1pm and 3pm.

A major attraction later during the summer activities programme will be a touring artwork called In Memoriam, which will act as a temporary memorial to all those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and a tribute to NHS staff who have risked or lost their lives.

Featuring 120 flags made from NHS bed sheets arranged in the form of a medical logo, it is by internationally-renowned artist Luke Jerram and will be located in Seaton from August 20-30.

Summer at Seaton is being staged by Hartlepool Borough Council with funding from the Government’s Re-opening the High Street Safely Fund, provided by the European Regional Development Fund.

An event map, event list and a printable activity pack can also be downloaded.

The council is also running a fun dinosaur hunt for families across Hartlepool as part of a Hide-a-seek-a-saurus activity.

Daily clues to the location of hidden dinosaurs are posted daily on the Get Hartlepool Active Facebook and Instagram pages from July 19 to 30 excluding weekends.

Full details of all of the activities are available at www.explorehartlepool.com/summer-at-seaton