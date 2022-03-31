Crime expert to explore the psychology of serial killers in Hartlepool event

The talk will take place in April.

Wanna-be detectives in Hartlepool will be able to learn more about serial killers in a talk taking place next week.

Crime expert Jennifer Rees will debunk some common myths as she explores the psychology of some of the most notorious serial killers.

Jennifer will use case studies to discuss the typical differences between male and female serial killers.

Jennifer Rees, pictured, will debunk some common myths about serial killers at the event.

The talk also investigates killer couples such as Fred and Rose West The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

Jennifer will discuss the clinical knowledge surrounding why serial killers gain admirers, fan mail and even spouses in light of their atrocious crimes.

The talk will be held at The Mayfair, in Tees Road, Seaton Carew, on Tuesday, April 12, and will begin at 7.30pm.

Ticket cost £19 and can be purchased online from skiddle.com.

Attendees need to be at least 16-years-old.

