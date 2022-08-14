Dozens of pictures as Big Lime triathlon weekend returns to Hartlepool for 2022

The weekend of packed activities and events got under way on Friday and run until Sunday, when the main event took place.
Our photographer Frank Reid took this pictures.
1. The Big Lime event held at the Maritime Avenue. Picture by FRANK REID
The Big Lime event held at the Maritime Avenue. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Big Lime event held at the Maritime Avenue. Picture by FRANK REID
The Big Lime event held at the Maritime Avenue. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Big Lime event held at the Maritime Avenue. Picture by FRANK REID
The Big Lime event held at the Maritime Avenue. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
4. The Big Lime event held at the Maritime Avenue. Picture by FRANK REID
The Big Lime event held at the Maritime Avenue. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid