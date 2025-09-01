Dozens show their support by joining in Beacon of Peace charity walk in Hartlepool
The walk, organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association in partnership with Nasir Mosque, in Hartlepool, brought together more than 80 people aged from five to 85 all walking side by side to promote peace, unity, and giving back.
It was part of a nationwide effort expected to raise around £1 million for good causes.
The day was supported by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, alongside her consort, Cllr Phil Holbrook, and Cllr Gary Allen.
At the finish line, the Mayor awarded medals to every participant and volunteer, praising their effort and generosity before everyone enjoyed a shared lunch.
Local organiser Falahuddin Butt praised the community spirit on display saying: “The Beacon of Peace was founded to serve humanity regardless of colour, creed, or nationality.
"Today showed that spirit in action – people coming together to help others and build goodwill.”
Nasir Mosque Imam Tahir Selby added: “Ward Jackson Park is such a beautiful place for a walk, and it was lovely chatting with the Mayor and so many others who joined us.”
Locally, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has a proud history of service in Hartlepool, providing over 35,000 meals to St Aidan’s Church soup kitchen and the Annexe Centre since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pauline Clarkson, who helps at both St Aidan’s Church and the Annexe Centre, said: “It was such an enjoyable walk, and the food afterwards was absolutely delicious.
"Everyone went home smiling.”