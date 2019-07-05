EastEnders and MasterChef star John Partridge to star in Cabaret at Sunderland Empire
Dust off your suspenders and bowler hats – it’s been announced that Cabaret will be heading to Sunderland Empire.
The Bill Kenwright production of the Kander & Ebb musical will be shimmying at Sunderland Empire from January 8 to February 1, 2020.
Directed by National Theatre Director Rufus Norris, the production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs at The Lyric and The Savoy theatres.
Starring as Emcee is John Patridge, winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2018, well known to TV audiences as EastEnders’ charismatic Christian Clarke and one of West End theatre’s most prolific leading men (A Chorus Line, Chicago, and La Cage Aux Folles).
Kara Lily Hayworth stars as the iconic Sally Bowles following her performance in the title role of Cilla The Musical which was revered by both critics and audiences alike. They are joined by Anita Harris, who first rose to fame as a singer in the 1960s and has appeared both on screen (Follow That Camel and Carry on Doctor) and on stage, most notably as Grizabella in the West End’s Cats.
The musical is set in 1931 when Berlin is a haven of divine decadence and the legendary Sally Bowles is about to take stage at the infamous Kit Kat Klub.
Cabaret features Olivier Award-winning choreography by Javier De Frutos, dazzling costumes and iconic songs, including Money Makes the World Go Round, Maybe This Time and Cabaret.
*Tickets for Cabaret at Sunderland Empire go on sale at 10am on July 9. Tel: 0844 871 3022 or online atwww.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland