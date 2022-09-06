Hartlepool Borough Council have announced that 16 ships have signed up for the race when Hartlepool is a host port for four says in July 2023.

They include six in the biggest Class A category.

The biggest vessel confirmed so far is the 107-year-old Statsraad Lehmkuhl from Norway at 97 metres (approximately 300 feet) long.

Hartlepool has been selected to host the world famous Tall Ships again in July 2023. Tall Ship Black Diamond and HMS Example perform a sail by.

She is closely followed by the Dar Mlodziezy, a Polish sail training ship, at 95 metres in length.

The leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Shane Moore, said: “I’m delighted we already have so many ships signing up to visit us in July 2023.

“Next year promises to be a fantastic occasion for Hartlepool anyone visiting onboard a ship can expect a very warm welcome.

“In the coming weeks and months, I look forward to hearing about more ships signing up to take part in Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023.”

The event will take place in and around Hartlepool marina with four days of events between July 6 and 9.

Between 200,000 up to one million visitors are expected to attend.

Hartlepool memorably last hosted the event in 2010 when it was the largest free event held in England that year.

Opportunities are open now to becoming a Sail Trainee aboard a participating vessel, a volunteer or a sponsor.

Willing volunteers can learn more at drop-in events at Community Hub Central, in York Road, on Tuesday, October 11, at 1pm-4pm; Wednesday, October 12, at 9am–noon and Wednesday, October 19, at 5pm–7pm.