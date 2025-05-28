Legendary Scottish stand-up Frankie Boyle will help launch a new comedy club at the Forum Theatre Billingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boyle, one of the UK’s most successful and fearless comics, will star alongside with a host of other great comedians at the launch of Launch of The Comedy Forum on Sunday, June 15.

He rose to prominence through his appearances on BBC Two’s Mock The Week from 2005 to 2009, and his style has drawn both praise

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

and criticism with his sharp intellect and willingness to confront uncomfortable truths.

Comedian Frankie Boyle is coming to the Forum Theatre Billingham for the launch of its new comedy club.

Joining him on the bill at the Forum will be MC Hammersmith, winner of the Scottish Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, rising star Chris Washington and Sunderland’s own Matt Reed.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets start from £35.

The venue notes line-ups are subject to change and the performance is recommended for ages 16 and over.

Buy online at www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk or at the box office.