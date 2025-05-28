Fearless comedian Frankie Boyle coming to Teesside to launch new Billingham comedy club
Boyle, one of the UK’s most successful and fearless comics, will star alongside with a host of other great comedians at the launch of Launch of The Comedy Forum on Sunday, June 15.
He rose to prominence through his appearances on BBC Two’s Mock The Week from 2005 to 2009, and his style has drawn both praise
and criticism with his sharp intellect and willingness to confront uncomfortable truths.
Joining him on the bill at the Forum will be MC Hammersmith, winner of the Scottish Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, rising star Chris Washington and Sunderland’s own Matt Reed.
Doors open at 7pm and tickets start from £35.
The venue notes line-ups are subject to change and the performance is recommended for ages 16 and over.
Buy online at www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk or at the box office.
