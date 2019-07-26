Black Olive Champagne and Cocktail Bar in Hartlepool Marina opens tonight with a VIP ceremony following a major makeover and co-owner James Pennington says he hopes it will become a talking point with customers.

Following decor trends, the more Bohemian new look has a mustard, deep blue and olive green colour palette, with splashes of plush patterned fabrics on new booths and seating. A VIP lounge has also been added for private parties.

The new look took a week to complete and will be unveiled tonight at a ribbon-cutting party attended by the Mayor, VIPs and players from Hartlepool Football Club.

First look at Black Olive bar on Hartlepool Marina. Co-owner James Pennington

From 10am on Saturday, the public will be able to check out the changes for themselves when it opens for business as usual, serving food from breakfast until evening, as well as cocktails, Champagnes and more.

James, who co-owns the bar with businessman Mike Racz, said: “We took over the bar around two-and-a-half years ago and decided it needed a new look. There’s a lot of bars opening around the area and we want to be ahead of the competition and have the best looking bar in Hartlepool. Drinking trends have changed and it’s all about being the most Instagrammable now and making it a destination venue.

“We also want to drive more footfall to the Marina, which is good for all of the businesses.”

Other plans for the new look bar include adding an entertainment offering which will shine a light on local bands, giving them a platform to perform with a different act every week

Inside the plush new interior at Black Olive

New additions also include specially-imported black olives from Andalusia on the menu, which are served on their own and as a tapenade.

As a special offer, Black Olive is giving away a Balthazar bottle of Moet worth £1,500 for one winner over the age of 18 and 10 of their friends. The bottle contains 99 glasses of Champagne and to be in with a chance of winning you need to visit the Black Olive Facebook page or visit the website at https://black-olive.co.uk/

