The two-day event featuring a wide range of live music, outdoor entertainment and arts takes place at The Waterfront site on the marina this weekend.

All 2,000 tickets for both Saturday, August 28, and Sunday, August 29, sold out in the last few days.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s flagship event, on from 2pm-10pm, is returning for the first time since the pandemic and has the theme of Rebirth inspired by local and north eastern folklore.

Hartlepool Waterfront Festival is one of the biggest public events in the town's calendar.

It is set to serve up its boldest programme yet with acts from across the country and performances taking place across the three themed stages.

Council event manager Aaron Bowman said: “It will be an incredible sight to have performers back on our stages with real life audiences, all to welcome the return of the festival goddess!”

Council leader Shane Moore added: “There will be so much to see and do in our fantastically varied programme, with something for all tastes ranging from the exhilarating to the reflective.

"It will be a truly memorable and special event.”

Hartlepool Council Leader Cllr Shane Moore on the Waterfront site.

Headlining the Moon stage on Saturday evening will be Transatlantic Ensemble, a group of top session musicians and classically-trained vocalists performing Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album.

Hartlepool’s own Miss Toni’s Academy’s stars in the making will also be on the stage entertaining festival-goers in the afternoon.

On Sunday evening it will host a performance by post-punk band The Futureheads who have a national following and have released five critically-acclaimed albums.

The Campfire Stage will be the place to see a variety of acoustic performances over the weekend as well as drag performers, fire eating and more.

And The Happenings Stage will host a series of street art performers including circus acts, puppets and on Sunday afternoon an animatronic giant tortoise.

The festival is being run on a pay what you decide basis with ticket holders not asked to pay until afterwards based on their experience.

Contributions will go towards developing the festival for the future.

Visitors are asked to follow Covid safe practices including observing social distancing and wearing a face covering.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority is supporting the festival with £30,000 from a Tees Valley Festivals 2021 Recovery Fund.

The Arts Council has also provided funding.

