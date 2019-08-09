From gin tasting to High School Musical: 10 things to do in the North East this weekend

2. John Peter Askew, NGCA
John Peter Askew exhibition We is at Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, within National Glass Centre, Sunderland, until Sunday, August 18. For 30 years the photographer has travelled to the easternmost city in Europe, Perm, in Russia. ‘We’ is a kind of epic Russian novel told across multiple generations, based on the lives of a single family, the Chulakovs. The exhibition reveals this landmark body of work for the first time. It is accompanied by a major 380 page book published by Kerber, with new writing from leading photographic historians and curators including Ian Jeffrey and Fatos Ustek.
Photo: KW
