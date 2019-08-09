Hartlepool Carnival parade takes place this weekend.

From gin tasting to High School Musical: 10 things to do in the North East this weekend

From gin tasting in Sunderland to High School Musical in South Shields and the famous Hartlepool Carnival parade, there’s plenty going on around the North East this weekend.

By Katy Wheeler
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 11:45

We’ve rounded up 10 of the top things to do.

1. Summer Fun, Washington Old Hall

Head to Washington Old Hall every day from 11am to 3pm during the summer holidays for wild family fun. Alongside playing games on the top lawn, relaxing in the gardens or exploring the nuttery, there are lots of activities to get stuck in to. Until August 11 Help a wild animal sessions will be held. Learn all about the materials that are perfect for building bugs a comfy, five star hotel and what insects it will attract. Use the best branches to build a den and even a wildlife stack. Other highlights include Make friends with a bug sessions from August 12-18.

2. John Peter Askew, NGCA

John Peter Askew exhibition We is at Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, within National Glass Centre, Sunderland, until Sunday, August 18. For 30 years the photographer has travelled to the easternmost city in Europe, Perm, in Russia. ‘We’ is a kind of epic Russian novel told across multiple generations, based on the lives of a single family, the Chulakovs. The exhibition reveals this landmark body of work for the first time. It is accompanied by a major 380 page book published by Kerber, with new writing from leading photographic historians and curators including Ian Jeffrey and Fatos Ustek.

3. Norman Cornish Exhibition, Durham Gala Theatre

The first ever exhibition of Norman Cornish’s portraits is on display at Durham Gala Theatre until September 1. Portraiture was an important part of Norman Cornish’s artistic practice. This exhibition features self-portraits from throughout his career showing his stylistic development as well as insights into the man himself alongside informal images of his family and more formally commissioned portraits and sketches of local characters. This exhibition is the first time that a selection of Norman Cornish’s portraits have been brought together to form a distinct collection. The gallery is open Monday – Saturday 10am - 8.30pm, Sunday 2.30pm - 8.30pm. Entry is free.

4. Gin tasting, Sunderland Empire, Saturday

Sunderland Empire has teamed up with Poetic License Distillery in Roker, Sunderland, for a gin tasting event on Saturday, August 10. Ticket holders can enjoy four full-strength gins and four liqueurs, alongside Fever Tree tonics. The evening takes place in the Dress Circle Bar and will kick off with a one-hour tasting session taking gin enthusiasts on the ultimate Gin Journey with a team of expert brand ambassadors. Price also includes a miniature food platter from the theatre’s in-house Garden Place Bistro.  Doors are at 6.30pm for the event starting at 7pm. The event is for over 18s only.

