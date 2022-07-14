Paranormal investigator Jo Banks is inviting people to join her as she dresses as The Grey Lady and visits haunted sites around Old Hartlepool bringing its colourful history to life.

They have started and are held on Sunday afternoons at 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

Jo said: “I have been holding these walks occasionally and all of which have proven very popular indeed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Banks.

“I feel that our rich history needs to be brought to life for and not forgotten. We have a ridiculous amount of fascinating history with plenty of ghostly tales including our infamous tunnels.”

Walk prices are £7.50 or two adults for £12.

Jo will also be holding Horrible Haunted History walks aimed at children during the school summer holidays on Mondays at 2.30pm to 4.30pm.