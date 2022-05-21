Hang a message on Hartlepool funeral director's Jubilee tree as part of celebrations

Hartlepool’s Masons Funeral Directors is set to host a celebratory event in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and is inviting the community to join in.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 12:36 pm

Masons, based in Park Road, will welcome members of the local community to visit the branch to enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea on Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1, between 10am and 2pm.

Julia Masshedar, funeral service arranger at the firm, said: “We can’t wait to welcome members of our local community along to our branch to celebrate this historic event, have a chat and of course enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea too!"

The team have decorated their windows with Union Jack bunting ahead of the Jubilee bank holiday weekend from June 2-5 and also have a Jubilee Celebration Tree inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

People are invited to add a message tag to Mason's Jubilee tree.

People are invited write a message on a crown tag for the tree and there will be Jubilee colouring-in pages and crayons for children.

Read More

Read More
Hartlepool beacons to be lit as Hartlepool Jubilee celebration plans unveiled by...
Mason's Funeral Directors in Park Road, Hartlepool.
HartlepoolQueenUnion Jack