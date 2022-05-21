Hang a message on Hartlepool funeral director's Jubilee tree as part of celebrations

Masons, based in Park Road, will welcome members of the local community to visit the branch to enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea on Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1, between 10am and 2pm.

Julia Masshedar, funeral service arranger at the firm, said: “We can’t wait to welcome members of our local community along to our branch to celebrate this historic event, have a chat and of course enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea too!"

The team have decorated their windows with Union Jack bunting ahead of the Jubilee bank holiday weekend from June 2-5 and also have a Jubilee Celebration Tree inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are invited to add a message tag to Mason's Jubilee tree.

People are invited write a message on a crown tag for the tree and there will be Jubilee colouring-in pages and crayons for children.