Hang a message on Hartlepool funeral director's Jubilee tree as part of celebrations

Masons, based in Park Road, will welcome members of the local community to visit the branch to enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea on Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1, between 10am and 2pm.
Julia Masshedar, funeral service arranger at the firm, said: “We can’t wait to welcome members of our local community along to our branch to celebrate this historic event, have a chat and of course enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea too!"
The team have decorated their windows with Union Jack bunting ahead of the Jubilee bank holiday weekend from June 2-5 and also have a Jubilee Celebration Tree inside.
People are invited write a message on a crown tag for the tree and there will be Jubilee colouring-in pages and crayons for children.