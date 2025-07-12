Hartlepol Marina bars and restaurants join forces for day of food and drink offers

By Mark Payne
Published 12th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
Customers are encouraged to get down to Hartlepool Marina next weekend as bars and restaurants team up for a day of exclusive offers and entertainment.

Live music, food and drinks offers, outdoor entertainment and more can be found along Navigation Point on Saturday, July 19, for Marina Fest 2025.

Around a dozen bars and restaurants along the marina are teaming up for the event which is set to run from 2pm till late.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beccy Sharp, of Out Out bar, said: “Most of the venues are taking part, with cheap drinks or food offers and live entertainment in many of them.”

Head down to Hartlepool Marina for Marina Fest on Saturday, July 19.placeholder image
Head down to Hartlepool Marina for Marina Fest on Saturday, July 19.

The aim of the day is to encourage more people to visit the marina and create a lively atmosphere.

Other business on the Marina that will be supporting the day include Vibes, Bar Central, Bar 31, The Bubble and Bottle, Sheesh Mahal, The Fuschia Lounge, JP’s and Wallis & Co.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice