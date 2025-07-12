Customers are encouraged to get down to Hartlepool Marina next weekend as bars and restaurants team up for a day of exclusive offers and entertainment.

Live music, food and drinks offers, outdoor entertainment and more can be found along Navigation Point on Saturday, July 19, for Marina Fest 2025.

Around a dozen bars and restaurants along the marina are teaming up for the event which is set to run from 2pm till late.

Beccy Sharp, of Out Out bar, said: “Most of the venues are taking part, with cheap drinks or food offers and live entertainment in many of them.”

The aim of the day is to encourage more people to visit the marina and create a lively atmosphere.

Other business on the Marina that will be supporting the day include Vibes, Bar Central, Bar 31, The Bubble and Bottle, Sheesh Mahal, The Fuschia Lounge, JP’s and Wallis & Co.