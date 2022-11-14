Hartlepool Action Lab’s next Community Cuppa takes place at Hartlepool Wadokai, Whitby Street South, on Wednesday, November 23, and is open to all.

It is a chance for residents and local service providers to get together and support each other over a cuppa, piece of cake and a chat.

Benefits experts will be there along with information and support on welfare support, household bills, internet and digital training and support for anyone feeling isolated.

Enjoy a cuppa and a chat at the event in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Action Lab is a collection of community groups and organisations, voluntary and public sector agencies, and businesses that work to tackle challenges facing the town.

The Community Cuppa takes place from 10am to 1pm and service providers willing to share and offer support are welcome to attend.