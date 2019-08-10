Hartlepool Big Lime Weekend: Last chance to sign up to Aquathlon and Triathlon

Aspiring athletes have just days left to sign up for an event at this year’s Hartlepool Big Lime Weekend.

By Debra Fox
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 13:00
Big Lime Weekend is taking place from Friday, August 16 until Sunday, August 18.

Around 600 people are expected to descend on the town to take part in the action-packed event, which features an aquathlon, triathlon and separate swim, and takes in the spectacular scenery of Hartlepool’s Marina, Seaton promenade and Seaton beach.

It’s taking place between Friday, August 16 and Sunday, August 18 – and Hartlepool Borough Council is urging people to get their entries in before time runs out.

The deadline to sign up is approaching on Monday, August 12.

All finishers across the events will get a medal, T-shirt and goody bag to take home.

Prices range from £7 up to £60 across the five events, which also include a triathlon relay if you fancy taking on the challenge as a team.

For more information visit the event website here.