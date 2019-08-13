Hartlepool-born performer braves the high wire in travelling circus act

Owen Anderson, 19, joined Circus Extreme as a front of house assistant on its first ever UK tour, but soon set his heights higher – 30ft higher, in fact.

The former English Martyrs School pupil said: “When I arrived I used to look in awe at these amazing acts, I had never seen anything like it. I jokingly asked the High Wire Walker if I could try it out and he amazingly agreed.”

Not only did he give Owen a go on the high wire, leader of the troupe Mustafa Danger offered him an apprenticeship in high wire walking.

Owen Anderson, middle, takes to the High Wire at Circus Extreme. Photo by Paul Barker

Owen who lives in the West Park Area of Hartlepool, is in safe hands as he climbs 30 foot into the air and walks the thin white line with the help of the experts.

He said: “I'm still in shock, it was an amazing adrenaline buzz. I've ridden snow boards on really steep ski slopes but it was nothing like this. I expected Mustafa to get me to try out on a low wire but instead he put me straight onto the high wire, 30 foot above the circus ring.”

Circus Extreme is currently at Newcastle’s Town Moor where the big top will be in place until Sunday, August 18.

The high wire walk, performed by Danguir Troupe, is one of the highlights of the show. Leader of the troupe, Mustafa has performed all over the world and most recently was one of the stars of the famous Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey in the USA.

Owen Anderson takes to the High Wire at Circus Extreme.Photo by Anita Watson

Other highlights include the Extreme stunt riding team who perform the Globe of Death, in which they perform under G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot while looping

vertically and horizontally in a mesh sphere.

Also look out for British performer Laura Miller who showcases her internationally renowned aquatic aerial ring which unites the elements of fire, water and air.